‘Help Victoria get its groove back’: Business groups welcome the end of density limits and dance floor bans, but eye further changes for office workers

Victoria will end patron density limits and dance floor bans in entertainment venues from Friday night.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the change was warranted, given the falling rate of COVID-19 infections.

Live music venues say they have suffered through lockdown-like conditions.

Victoria’s dance floor bans and entertainment venue density limits will end on Friday night, the state government has announced, easing the lockdown-like conditions keeping crowds from hospitality hotspots.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Premier Daniel Andrews said it was “sensible” to wind back a suite of restrictions introduced near the peak of Victoria’s Omicron wave.

Hospitality and entertainment venues will no longer need to enforce a limit of one person per two square metres after 6pm Friday, Andrews said, with dance floors also set to reopen.

Those decisions will encourage live music operators which have endured a de facto lockdown, with density limits and closed dancefloors cutting away at business for much of 2022.

In addition, QR code check-ins will no longer be enforced at retailers, schools and in many workplaces, Andrews said.

QR codes have not been used for general COVID-19 contact tracing in Victoria for some time, Andrews confirmed earlier this week.

However, QR code check-ins will remain mandatory for hospitality and entertainment venues, as they remain an effective way for staff to confirm COVID-19 vaccination status at the door.

The state government is set to consider further tweaks to office settings next week, including face mask rules, and may wind back its official recommendation that Victorians work from home wherever possible.

Falling COVID-19 hospitalisations and the state’s rising triple-vaccination rate mean it is now appropriate to ease some public health measures, Andrews added.

The news arrives as a small comfort to operators who lost revenue through the summer months, as patrons avoided potential COVID-19 exposure and socially-distanced live events.

The owners of storied Carlton pub and live music venue The Curtin this week revealed they are selling up, largely due to the adverse business conditions faced through the pandemic.

Save Our Scene, a group representing dozens of Victorian live entertainment venues, last week declared the sector is “broken”.

The restrictions served to “unfairly demonise indoor venues,” the organisation said, with consideration for smaller operators “always too little, too late, after everything we have been through”.

While some limitations have been eased across the live events sector, other business leaders are now focused on the office.

“This change is good news for hospitality operators and nightclubs that will help Victoria get its groove back, but we still need a plan for the return of office workers,” said Paul Guerra, chief executive of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“The many CBD businesses that rely on weekday trade from office workers have been screaming out for a signal of when and how they can return, and they continue to languish while the bills mount up.”

The chamber is calling for the state government to remove the mask mandate for office workers, and introduce a new voucher scheme encouraging Victorians to explore the state’s hard-hit hospitality and accommodation providers.