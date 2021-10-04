Victoria’s construction sites are back in action after a 2-week shutdown, but some tradespeople face an uncertain wait for work

Victorian construction sites will reopen from Monday under strict public health guidelines.

The measures end a two-week shutdown, initiated over fears of COVID-19 transmission across worksites.

While welcoming the reopening, industry leaders have expressed concern for tradespeople still unable to pick up work.

Victoria’s construction workers are back on the tools from Monday after a two-week industry shutdown, but industry leaders are seeking further guidance for tradespeople still locked out of work.

All personnel must have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and hold an Authorised Worker Permit to attend their worksite.

Small worksites have their capacity capped at five workers plus a supervisor, while larger sites may welcome 25% of their regular workforce.

COVID marshals are also mandatory in all active construction zones, with up-to-date vaccine registries required across the board.

From November 13, construction workers will only be permitted on-site if they have been fully vaccinated.

The Victorian Government has flagged penalties and potential site shutdowns for operators flouting the new rules.

The strict public health guidelines arrive a fortnight after the Victorian Government slammed construction sites shut over concerns of unchecked COVID-19 transmission.

Those fears were exacerbated by a string of aggressive anti-vaccine protests outside Melbourne construction union offices.

Speaking on “Australia Today” Sunday, Master Builders Victoria CEO Rebecca Casson said many construction workers have been “doing the right thing” over the past 18 months.

“We want to make sure that those people who aren’t doing the right thing are held to account,” she said.

While welcoming the return of construction work, Casson said there is little room in the new guidelines for tradespeople and renovators who work on occupied premises.

Although the state government has revealed a $197 million in cash grants for construction industry workers impacted by the shutdown, including sole traders, many tradespeople face further uncertainty.

“While this is exciting for many people to be able to get back to work, there are many others who are not able to get back to work,” she said.

“We’ve still got people in the renovation sector who haven’t been able to work for weeks and weeks and weeks, and we are very concerned about them.

“Lots of people who are still waiting on their kitchen and bathroom renovations simply can’t get those finished because those people are not able to work inside occupied premises.”

As the state’s major worksites slowly rev back up, construction industry unions have pledged to operate safely while condemning the protests which precipitated the shutdown.

“A group of morons might have managed to shut down construction, but the members of the building unions are the ones who got it open safely,” CFMEU secretary John Setka said Friday.