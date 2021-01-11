Victoria is implementing a new 'traffic light' system to grade travellers trying to enter the state

(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Victoria is rolling out a new permit system that will allow travellers to enter the state depending on where they have last been.

It’s based on red, orange and green ‘zones’ around Australia.

People who have been in a red zone within the last 14 days won’t be allowed to enter Victoria.

The Victorian government is introducing a new ‘traffic light’ permit system that will allow travellers into the state depending on the areas that have travelled from.

Anyone planning to enter Victoria has to fill out a permit; providing details on where you’re travelling from and where you’re going to.

Under a new permit system, Victoria has organised Australia into green, orange or red zones depending on the level of coronavirus risk in each location. These zones will be declared by the chief health officer based on public health risk for coronavirus transmission and restrictions will apply for travellers coming in from specific zones.

If you’ve been in a red zone in the last 14 days, you won’t be able to enter Victoria without an exception or exemption. If you’re a Victorian resident returning to the state by plane or water without an exemption or valid reason, you’ll get a $4,957 fine and will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

The same fine applies to interstate travellers who head to the state from red zones without a valid reason or exemption. They will be sent back on the next available flight.

People living in border communities between New South Wales and Victoria are an exception, and can use their ID to cross the border.

People travelling from the orange zone can apply for a permit but will need to take a coronavirus test within 72 hours of entering the state. They also have to isolate until they get a negative result. Those coming in from green zones can apply for a permit and enter Victoria.

Under this system, regional NSW – including the Central Coast – is classified as an orange zone, while parts of Sydney and Brisbane are in the red.

The different zones. Image: Victorian Government

“Until we have a vaccine, we’ll need to continue to react and respond to changing circumstances,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said in a statement. “This system will make sure we can do just that, while supporting the rapid response of our contact tracing team.

“With an easy to understand traffic light system, Victorians and Australians will understand exactly what the latest public health advice means for them, and their travel plans.”

The new system comes into into effect from 5.59pm on Monday 11 January. Current worker or transport permits will be valid as long as they are match up with public health’s advice on zones.

The traffic light system comes as Victoria reported no new locally acquired cases of the coronavirus, with only one case acquired from overseas.

In the last 24 hours there were no new locally acquired cases. There is 1 new internationally acquired case in hotel quarantine. 18,660 test results were received. #EveryTestHelps. More later: https://t.co/2vKbgKHFvv #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/sxwPN8s8rj — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) January 10, 2021

