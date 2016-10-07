Victoria Beckham says she eats salmon literally every single day for perfect skin

Former Spice Girl and present-day fashion mogul Victoria Beckham recently launched her own makeup line — and to promote its release, the star sat down with Net-a-Porter magazine to talk about her personal beauty routine.

Turns out she has a rather unconventional tip for skincare:

“I see a dermatologist in LA, called Dr Harold Lancer, who is incredible. I’ve known him for years — he sorted my skin out. I used to have really problematic skin and he said to me, ‘You have to eat salmon every single day.’ I said, ‘Really, every day?’ And he said, ‘Yes; breakfast, lunch or dinner, you have to eat it every single day.'”

The idea isn’t totally off-base: Salmon is rich omega-3 fatty acids — a type of fat that’s uniquely abundant in seafood and proven to have anti-inflammatory effects in the body. (Omega-3s can also protect against heart disease and possibly stroke, Alzheimer’s, and depression, according to the Harvard School of Public Health, so there are plenty of non-dermatological reasons to have a slab of salmon for dinner.)

But it’s not exactly clear what Beckham means by “problematic skin” (acne? rosacea? psoriasis? eczema?) so it’s hard to say for sure whether her dermatologist’s advice is sound.

And if you are going to eat fish literally every day, salmon’s a good choice: The Natural Resources Defence Council reports that it’s low in mercury, a heavy metal that can cause neurological problems if you ingest too much of it. (This guide shows you which high-mercury fish to stay away from.)

And clearly it seems to be working: At 42 years old, Beckham’s skin still looks healthy and luminous.

Read the full interview over at Net-a-Porter.

