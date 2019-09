Victoria Beckham looked painfully awkward while seated next to Samuel L. Jackson in the Royal Box at the All England Club at Wimbledon.

While the Beckhams did engage Jackson in conversation early on…

Victoria spent the rest of the match giving the actor serious side-eye.

To be fair, she didn’t exactly embrace her husband, either.

