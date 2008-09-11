Victoria Beckham And Gordon Ramsay Opening Fish 'N Chips Joint In LA

Victoria Beckham has decided to embrace her British roots and open a restaurant with chef Gordon Ramsay serving the sort of native cuisine that Posh Spice would never eat.



Page Six: VICTORIA Beckham, who looks like she never eats, is the last person to be opening a restaurant. But she is partnering with Gordon Ramsay to open an eatery in LA, Ramsay revealed at the GQ Men of the Year awards. The menu will be traditional English cuisine like bangers and mash and fish and chips.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.