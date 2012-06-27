The Most Notorious Screamer In Women's Tennis On The Proposed Grunt-O-Meter: 'Good Luck With That'

Noted grunter Victoria Azarenka doesn’t seem convinced that women’s tennis will actually go through with its plan to use a “grunt-o-meter” to stamp out shrieking in the sport.



Tennis writer Matt Cronin asked her about it today, and she said simply, “Good luck with that.”

It’s hard to tell if that response means Azarenka 1) doesn’t think it’ll happen, or 2) doesn’t care.

USA Today reported this morning that the plan to eliminate grunting will be phased in incrementally, and will not affect the current generation of players.

Azarenka has been the target of a lot of criticism. But she hasn’t piped down one bit, so we doubt this new-fangled grunt-o-meter will stop wails like these anyway:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.