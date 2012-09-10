Victoria Azarenka Partied With The Guy From LMFAO After Losing The US Open Last Night

Photo: AP

The 2012 US Open taught us that #1-ranked women’s tennis player Victoria Azarenka and Redfoo from LMFAO are best friends.When we first spotted Redfoo in Queens last week, we thought he was just another celebrity swinging by Arthur Ashe to get some free publicity. But nope, he’s actually an enormous Azarenka fan. He even sat in her family box for the semis and finals.



We have no idea how this relationship started, or how close the two are, but it’s great. Azarenka has the talent and charisma to be a legitimate star, and having the dude from LMFAO in her entourage will only up her profile.

After she lost a crushing final to Serena Williams yesterday, Redfoo was there to do what all good members of LMFAO do — shots.

Here’s their Twitter exchange last night:

@redfoo lets do this….im ready — victoria azarenka (@vika7) September 10, 2012

We doing shots baby RT @vika7: @redfoo lets do this….im ready — RedFoo (@RedFoo) September 10, 2012

omgggggggggg — victoria azarenka (@vika7) September 10, 2012

Here he is cheering her on in the semifinals. Love these two:

