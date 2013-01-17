No. 1-Ranked Tennis Player Victoria Azarenka Is Apparently Dating The Guy From LMFAO

We first notice the close relationship between LMFAO’s Redfoo and world #1 tennis player Victoria Azarenka at last year’s US Open.



Now, all signs indicate that the two are officially dating. Redfoo is in Melbourne to watch Vika play the the Australian Open, and he told a radio station last week (via Sports Illustrated):

“I’m in love. I don’t care who knows it. With a special one. I got a special one. A No. 1, if you will.”

He declined to identify the “special one,” but he’s in Australia with Azarenka and he told an Aussie TV show, “I don’t like to kiss and tell. But we’re really close and she’s a very special person and I’m very happy in my life right now.”

Now that Andy Roddick is retired, Redfoo is probably the most famous significant other in tennis.

Here’s Redfoo at her first-round match:

Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Here they are at a shopping trip last year after the US Open:

Photo: @redfoo

