Victoria Azarenka And Redfoo Danced For The Cameras At The Australian Open

The most noticeable spectator at this year’s Australian Open is Redfoo, formerly of the popular dance music duo LMFAO and son of Motown founder Berry Gordy. He is a guest of top-seeded Victoria Azarenka who is aiming for her second straight Australian Open title.



Well, when she is not playing, Azarenka likes to have some fun with ESPN cameras set up outside the players’ clubhouse at the tournament. The latest was Azarenka and Redfoo doing a little dance number. You can see another example of Azarenka messing with the cameras below (via @cjzero)…

