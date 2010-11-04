Victor Sperandeo: What The Election Results Mean For Markets

I called Victor early this morning because I wanted to get his undivided attention on the mid-term Election results. Here are a few snippets, but you should listen to the podcast for the full brunt.

Although the Although the Stock Trader’s Almanac 2011

suggests otherwise, Victor does not think the current White House / Congress combo is doing to do anything for the stock market.

“We still will not have a vibrant, strong economy if people cannot overcome the system…the Marxist, Liberal system holding back the United States,” he said.



This is exactly what I was getting at in my post at the Communist Manifesto, The Huffington Post What Choice Do We Have In November? We’re Not Free No Matter Who Wins.

“Pelosi, Reid, and Obama are Marxists. Boxer and Brown? Oh my god. You can kiss the CA Muni bond market goodbye. They are not going to get a bailout,” Sperandeo predicted.

Hear the full Victor Sperandeo podcast at MartinKronicle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.