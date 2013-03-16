Indiana Star Executes An Incredible 360-Dunk

If Indiana makes a deep run in the NCAA tournament, a lot of sports fans are going to get to know Victor Oladipo very well. And Oladipo announced his presence in the month of March with authority, sealing Indiana’s Big 10 tournament win over Illinois with a highlight reel 360-dunk.



OK, OK. It’s really more like a 270- or even 180-dunk depending on when he actually takes off. But let’s not let some basic maths get in the way of a good story (video via TheBigLead.com)…

