WOW: Does Victor Niederhoffer Think He Invented Quant Finance?

Victor Niederhoffer seems to have made a bold claim to Slate Magazine in an interview recently.



He says:

My basic methodology, which I developed 30 or 40 years ago and which has been widely copied and stolen and which about the half the industry uses—i.e., that the interrelations between markets are predictive and can be quantified…

Is Niederhoffer saying that he invented quant finance?

