Victor Neiderhoffer's Amazing Atlas Statue

Hedge fund manager Victor Neiderhoffer commissioned this statue of Atlas holding the world aloft.



Photo: Victor Neiderhoffer

It presumably stands on property near his mansion in Weston, Conn.

Why Atlas?

It’s undoubtedly a reference to “Atlas Shrugged,” the novel by Ayn Rand that is beloved by libertarians.

Neiderhoffer is a big fan of Rand. He named one of his daughters Rand and another Galt, the name of after one of the main characters in the novel, John Galt (Although this NYT story improbably insists Galt is really named for Francis Galton, a cousin of Charles Darwin).

This post originally appeared at CNBC.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.