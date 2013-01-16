Victor Garber Announces He's Gay And Dating Artist Rainer Andreesen

Victor Garber is gay and lives with his boyfriend of 13 years in New York’s West Village.

“Argo” actor and former “Alias” star Victor Garber has quietly confirmed he’s gay.During the TV Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., Greg in Hollywood blogger Greg Hernandez aked the actor about his Wikipedia bio, which reads, “He lives in New York with his companion of 13 years, Rainer Andreesen.”



“I don’t really talk about it but everybody knows,” the 63-year-old confirmed to Hernandez of his relationship with Andreesen, a fellow Canadian.

“He’s going to be out here with me for the SAG Awards,” the actor continued.

Garber first spoke about his longtime boyfriend in an April 2012 interview with Canada’s Forever Young, saying, “My companion Rainer Andreesen and I have been together almost 13 years in Greenwich Village. We both love New York.”

Andreesen is a model and talented artist, who has even painted his longtime love in the below piece titled “Victor Profile”:

Jodie Foster, too, officially revealed her sexual orientation this week during her lifetime achievement award speech at Sunday’s Golden Globe awards.

“I already did my coming out about a thousand years ago, back in the stone age. In those very quaint days when a fragile young girl would open up to trusted friends and family, co-workers, and then gradually, proudly to everyone who knew her, to everyone she actually met. But now apparently, I’m told that every celebrity is expected to honour the details of their private life with a press conference, a fragrance, and a prime time reality show.”

