UPDATE: After British Billionaire Charged By UK's Serious Fraud Office Over aluminium Bribe, Bahrain Sheik Denies Allegations

Photo: itchys via Flickr

Victor Dahdaleh, a British billionaire, has been charged by the UK’s serious fraud office over bribes he apparently paid in order to supply Bahrain with aluminium. According to Dow Jones, Dahdaleh is accused of paying bribes to Alba, a Bahrain-based aluminium smelting company. The payments related to the shipping of alumina (the compound created from bauxite which is then used to produce aluminium) by U.S.-based company Alcoa from Australia to Bahrain.



The payments, made between 2001 and 2005 have been said to have amassed more than £700 million ($975 million), according to the Daily Mail. The paper also noted that Dahdaleh was good friends with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and made donations to think-tanks aligned with the Labour Party.

Investigation into Dahdaleh’s actions began in 2009. According to a statement from his lawyers, Dahdaleh will be contesting the charges, believing that the investigation into his activity was flawed. He denies any wrong doing.

UPDATE: A representative of Isa Bin Ali Al-Khalifa, the Bahrain Sheik who Dahdaleh is accused of paying bribes to, got in touch with us to refute the allegations against him.

The statement read:

“Isa Bin Ali Al-Khalifa wishes to categorically deny the allegations of corruption reported against him in the press following the charges brought against certain parties.

Isa Bin Ali Al- Khalifa specifies further that he is not directly targeted by the on-going legal procedures in relation to the Alba (Aluminium Bahrain) matter.

Finally Isa Bin Ali Al Khalifa would like to re-affirm his deepest wish to continue his mission to serve Bahrain, his country, with the same integrity and dedication that he has always shown over many years.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.