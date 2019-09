Last night at the Grammys, Victor Cruz and Mario Manningham presented the award for Best Rock performance with actress Pauly Perrette.



Perrette asked Cruz to “give us a little salsa” since it was a music show. And salsa he did:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

