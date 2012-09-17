Victor Cruz Dedicates 80-Yard Touchdown Catch To His Grandmother Who Died This Week

Victor Cruz just caught a HUGE game-tying 80-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 27 in the fourth quarter.



Cruz’s grandmother passed away this week, and after his touchdown, Cruz did his signature dance and then sent kisses to the sky for his grandmother.

UPDATE: Manning pass to Bennett complete in the endzone, Giants take the lead, 35-27.

UPDATE #2: Bucs come back and tie the game 35-35 with just under two minutes left in the game.

It’s a close one in New Jersey:

