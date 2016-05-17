The CEO of the startup dubbed the 'Uber for private jets' lists the 3 industries he'd love to disrupt next

Victor Clive Jackson, CEO and founder of Victor.

Clive Jackson is a serial entrepreneur who is now running his fourteenth business: Victor which claims to be the world’s fastest-growing on-demand private jet charter company and has raised more than $24 million in funding.

“I’m a technologist, I’m a visionary, and I’m an entrepreneur — in that order,” Jackson told Business Insider.

“The problem that I see today for me as an individual is that there is not enough time left to do all the things that I would like to do, so one has to be selective with one’s time,” he said.

According to Jackson, private jet chartering “is one of the few remaining industries to really be disrupted.”

We asked the CEO founder what business he would start next today, if he had the time. Without hesitation, Jackson responded with three ideas:

1. Commercial property

Jackson said that “commercial property, on a global scale” is a rare industry that is still ripe for disruption.

He said: “This building, this rent, this lease, the purchasing of freeholds, everything. Having spent a decade in commercial property myself, with a commercial property portfolio that is active today, I think there’s a great opportunity. There are some real nuances that are like the private aviation industry.”

“It’s not going to be easy at all, but the quantum is huge, in terms of its opportunity,” Jackson added.

2. Personal financial advice

Victor Victor allows users to charter private jets on demand via an app.

Another service Jackson thinks could become hugely lucrative is “personal financial advice” — through “automated personal financial management that could be provided to the mass affluent.”

In referring to the “mass affluent” Jackson did not mean the private jet-chartering super rich. His idea is to help those of above-average wealth to “manage their assets and their resources and their investment portfolio.”

“No-one is nearly anywhere near it in terms of making it fast, easy and frictionless and compelling,” he said.

3. Business-to-business money transfer

The final industry Jackson said he would like to revolutionise, if he didn’t have private jets to worry about, is “business-to-business money transfer … and the whole settlement component that goes around that.”

“I have a pretty good idea about what, where, and how that B2B settlement could look like,” Jackson said. “You are already reading about blockchain, so I won’t go into that, but that’s one area which I think is really exciting.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.