The victim of the ex-Stanford swimmer is staying anonymous for a powerful reason

Throughout the highly publicized trial and conviction of ex-Stanford swimmer Brock Turner, who is said to have sexually assaulted a woman, his victim has remained anonymous.

Yesterday, she revealed a powerful reason for doing so.

A news anchor at California’s KTVU contacted the victim through the prosecutor in the case. She provided the station with the following statement:

“I remain anonymous, yes to protect my identity. But it is also a statement, that all of these people are fighting for someone they don’t know. That’s the beauty of it. I don’t need labels, categories, to prove I am worthy of respect, to prove that I should be listened to. I am coming out to you as simply a woman wanting to be heard. Yes there is plenty more I’d like to tell you about me. For now, I am every woman.”

Turner was convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in 2015. He was given a six-month prison sentence — a punishment that’s been widely criticised for its leniency. A letter written by Turner’s father in defence of his son further fuelled public outrage.

At the same time, support for the victim has surged. The emotional statement she made to her attacker in court was first published by BuzzFeed News, where it’s been read more than 13 million times.

