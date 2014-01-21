VicRoads Is Assuring Drivers The West Gate Bridge Is Safe Despite Cracks Appearing In The Road

Picture: Channel Nine

VicRoads are this morning assuring Melbourne commuters the West Gate Bridge is safe despite working through the night to fix huge cracks in the road.

The Herald Sun reports VicRoads are claiming last week’s heat caused the bridge’s steel base to expand and contract, causing the 40mm cracks to appear.

Two lanes were closed on the bridge for several hours yesterday causing major traffic delays.

The Herald Sun reports the bridge is now carrying four times as much traffic as it was designed for back when it was opened in 1978.

Nearly $350 million was spent by the State Government between 2009 and 2011 on strengthening the bridge.

Another $30 million will be spent this year.

