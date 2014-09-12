VicRoads Could Approve New Rule For Cyclists To Run Red Lights

Getty/Tony Lewis

VicRoads is considering making it legal for cyclists to run red lights, the latest effort to make Victorian roads more cycle-friendly.

The HeraldSun reports the authority will review results from an online survey on the state’s cycling road rules and is expected to release a report on its findings by the end of this year.

As well as considering allowing cyclists to treat red lights like give way signs, other rules that will be reviewed include the use of headphones, motorcyclists sharing bike lanes with cyclists, a one metre boundary between cars and cyclists.

Business Insider asked a regular cyclist how he would feel if the red light law was past in NSW, without hesitation he answered: “I feel like I would actually be killed by a car. Those that do it are idiots.”

Currently cyclists are fined for running red lights but if the rule was approved they could go ahead of the traffic – if safe to do so.

The review is part of a major overhaul aimed at making Melbourne more cycle and pedestrian-friendly.

Last week the Melbourne City Council announced plans to reinvigorate the Docklands precinct with a $30 million pedestrian bridge, among other plans for the Yarra River.

The announcement followed Premier Denis Napthine’s invitation to global developers to submit their ideas for the new Federation Square East redevelopment. Expressions of interest to redesign will start to be taken on September 15.

