Vicky Ward: Lehman's "Success" Had To Do With Its Bizarre Obsession With Permanent Monogamy

Vanity Fair called an excerpt from Vicky Ward’s upcoming book Lehman’s Desperate Housewives.



We’re going to go ahead and call it Lehman’s Stepford Wives.

Ward revealed more anecdotes in an interview on CNBC, including former president Chris Pettit’s creepy obsession with monogamy.

Pettit said at an executive dinner:

“Look at this, every single person here is with their original spouse. This is why we’re successful, because our word is our honour. We succeed in business because people can trust us.”



