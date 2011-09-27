UPDATE: Vick Only Suffers Hand Contusion And May Play In Week Four*

Earlier: A broken right hand could cost Mike Vick up to a month, according to a Philadelphia sports reporter.



NBC 10’s Howard Eskin is reporting Vick, albeit a left-handed quarterback, will miss 3-4 weeks with the injury.

Vick suffered the injury protecting himself against a hit by the New York Giants’ Chris Canty. Vick briefly returned to the game when X-rays showed no damage. As the hand began to swell, Vick left the field for further X-rays, which determined the break.

The Eagles play the 49ers, Bills and Redskins prior to their bye week. If the report is true, they’ll rely on Mike Kafka (who didn’t look good in relief yesterday) or Vince Young.

Update: A CT Scan on Mike Vick’s right hand showed he has a “hand contusion” and not a break. Coach Andy Reid says Vick’s ability to play next week will depend on how the swelling goes over the next few days.

