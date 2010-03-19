Vice's Latest Video For CNN: A Documentary About Elderly Prostitutes

We told you about CNN’s new partnership with Vice magazine’s video site in January. VBS.tv has been providing original web series every week ever since.



The latest edition is titled House of the Setting Sun. It’s about a retirement home for elderly prostitutes located in one of the most dangerous areas in Mexico City.

According to Vice’s description: “The house has a minimum age requirement of 60 and can accommodate up to 45 women. Right now, there are only 23 retired ladies of the night living there. The majority of them continue working, because there are still people who want to pay to have sex with them.”

Watch the video here.

