'You have to love thy neighbour': Mexico's former president apologizes for condemning Donald Trump's border-wall plan

REUTERS JIR Mexican President Vicente Fox, left, waves as he is welcomed by US President George W. Bush at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, March 23, 2005.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox appears to be contrite about his previous forceful condemnation of Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

In an interview with Breitbart News, the former president apologised for saying he would not pay for Trump’s “f—— wall” during an interview with Fusion in February.

“I apologise. Forgiveness is one of the greatest qualities that human beings have, is the quality of a compassionate leader,” Fox said on Wednesday.

“You have to be humble. You have to be compassionate. You have to love thy neighbour,” he added. “Yes, I’m humble enough as leadership be — compassionate leader. If I offended you, I’m sorry. But what about the other way around?”

Fox also said that he didn’t think Trump should continue attacking and antagonizing others as a political strategy, but he invited the Republican frontrunner to visit his country and “see what Mexico is all about.”

Though Fox’s condemnation was among the most strident, Trump’s proposed wall has been roundly criticised. Many have noted not only the logistical and financial difficulties of building it, but also the possibility that it would embolden the very people it is meant to stop.

Even if Fox has warmed up to the idea of a Trump presidency, he might still not be as enthusiastic about it as Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa seems to be.

Correa said earlier this year that while a Trump presidency would be bad for the US, it could be just the thing Latin America’s political left needs to regain its momentum at the ballot box.

NOW WATCH: Argentina is trolling Trump to hype a big international soccer tournament



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.