This site lets you see everyone who is paying for sex, drugs, and alcohol with the popular payments app Venmo

Vicemo Sex, drugs, and booze

The money-sending service Venmo is super popular, especially among millennials that use it to easily pay each other back when they’re sharing dinner, splitting cabs, or paying rent.

Or, buying sex, drugs, and booze.

A new site — called Vicemo — aggregates all the real, publically posted Venmo transactions that deal with some of life’s more illicit pleasures, all in one place for your viewing pleasure.

Vicemo is the brainchild of Mike Lacher and Chris Baker, who both have a history of making creative, funny stuff on the ‘net. They’d noticed how Venmo’s social sharing features had turned up some funny transactions on their own feeds, so they decided to create a way to see what else was out there.

It took them a couple days to put the site together.

“The ones that use emoji really well are the best,” Lacher tells Business Insider. “The ones that have a lot of syringes, and pills, and winky faces all mixed in, like they’re pretending to be sly but not being sly at all.”

Of course, saying you bought drugs via Venmo doesn’t mean you actually bought drugs via Venmo. But in case you really are buying and don’t want your account to show up on Vicemo, here’s how you make a transaction private on the app:

(HT Alyssa Bereznak)

