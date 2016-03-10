Vice's new TV channel Viceland will launch on Sky TV in the UK in September

YouTube/Vice Vice documentaries focus on topics such as child soldiers.

Vice Media has confirmed a deal with Sky to broadcast its first TV channel in Europe.

Launching in September, the channel is one of 12 that Vice plans to launch across Europe in the next 18 months.

The international version of Viceland will include most of the shows that appear on the American and Canadian channels, which launched in February 2016, including “Weediquette,” “Gaycation,” and “F–k, That’s Delicious.”

The channel plans to bring shrinking millennial audiences back to traditional TV.

Shane Smith, VICE co-founder and CEO, held talks with many other media companies — including Virgin Media, BT, and Netflix — before hatching the deal with Sky, The Guardian reported.

Smith said in a press release: “This is the biggest move yet in our long love affair with our British and Irish audience. Viceland is going to give them a whole new way to experience Vice content — on their own televisions, around the clock.”

“For us at Vice, this is the just the latest top-level partnership to establish the Vice presence on all screens, at all times, in all places,” he added.

Vice already has commercial links with Sky. Fox — owned by Rupert Murdoch — has a 39% stake in Sky and a 5% stake in Vice. Sky will handle ad sales for the new channel, the statement said.

Shane Smith has previously expressed his motivation to get a share of TV advertising, which he described as “75% of the world’s advertising budget.”

“Why don’t I get that 75% while all these other guys who don’t know what the f–k they’re doing are getting it?” Smith told the Hollywood Reporter back in February.

