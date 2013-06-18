Here's What Happened When Dennis Rodman Went To North Korea

Pamela Engel
dennis rodman kim jon un watch basketball

HBO

documentary series Vice aired its most controversial episode yet on Friday, featuring former NBA star Dennis Rodman and a diplomatic trip to North Korea.Rodman was criticised for calling North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un his “friend for life” despite the country’s egregious human rights violations and nuclear threats.

The  crew that traveled to North Korea emphasised how eerie it was there — the shopping mall was completely deserted, the city’s skyscrapers were well-lit despite an ongoing energy crisis, and the everything about the trip seemed staged by the North Korean government.

The trip was heavily controlled by the government, and Vice says they were told what the could and could not record on video.

The idea behind the episode is using basketball as a common ground to start a dialogue with North Koreans and get into the country for a first-hand tour.

It's long been known that North Koreans like basketball. Madeleine Albright once gave Kim Jong-Il a basketball signed by Michael Jordan.

The Vice crew got a tour of North Korean capital Pyongyang, led by government handlers.

A few members of the Harlem Globe Trotters accompanied Rodman and the Vice crew on the trip.

At their hotel, they were greeted by a large banner celebrating North Korea's third nuclear test.

The Globe Trotters played a pick-up game with a young basketball team in North Korea.

The crew also visited what is the equivalent of Sea World in North Korea.

Divers performed a water routine.

During the show, an announcer informed spectators that Kim Jong-Un himself choreographed the dolphin show.

This theme followed at the city's vast fitness centre...

...Where a greeter informed the crew that Kim Jong-Un mapped out the facility.

There were normal workout machines...

...As well as strange contraptions the crew didn't understand. This one appeared to be some sort of vibrating strap.

There was also a steam treatment that supposedly prevents skin from getting older...

...And a machine that the North Korean guide said enlarges breasts and treats breast cancer.

The grocery store included on the crew's tour was well-stocked despite the fact that the country doesn't have enough food to feed its own people.

The store featured Western products such as Coke.

The crew then stopped at a shopping mall that was completely devoid of customers.

The crew said they couldn't buy anything in the oddly sterile store.

The city's skyscrapers seemed decoratively well-lit despite the country's chronic power shortages.

This map shows how dark North Korea is compared to its southern neighbour. The Vice crew speculated that the lights in Pyongyang were turned on specifically for their visit to make the country look good.

The road to Kim Il-Sung University, another stop on the trip, is completely empty.

Everything seems strangely orderly.

The crew points out that in the computer lab filled with students, no one seems to know how to use a computer. This student stares blankly at his screen without searching for anything on Google.

Kim Jong-Un and Rodman are seated next to each other as they watch.

The Harlem Globe Trotters put on a humorous show around half-time.

The game doesn't get exciting until the final quarter.

The game ends in a tie. Overtime is not allowed in North Korean basketball.

Kim Jong-Un and Rodman shake hands before the crew heads to a dinner with Kim and other North Koreans.

The episode ends on a positive note, with the crew stopping at a local park to hang out and play basketball with children.

