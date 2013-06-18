Here's What Happened When Dennis Rodman Went To North Korea

HBO



documentary series Vice aired its most controversial episode yet on Friday, featuring former NBA star Dennis Rodman and a diplomatic trip to North Korea.Rodman was criticised for calling North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un his “friend for life” despite the country’s egregious human rights violations and nuclear threats.

The crew that traveled to North Korea emphasised how eerie it was there — the shopping mall was completely deserted, the city’s skyscrapers were well-lit despite an ongoing energy crisis, and the everything about the trip seemed staged by the North Korean government.

The trip was heavily controlled by the government, and Vice says they were told what the could and could not record on video.

