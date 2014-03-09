Vice Reporter In Crimea Challenges Russian Soldiers: 'Are You Going To Shoot Me?'

Vice News reporter Simon Ostrovsky has been covering the ongoing crisis in Crimea with interesting and insightful dispatches being released over the past week, but it’s how he handles people who don’t want him to film that has us particularly impressed.

Throughout the video, Ostrovsky has encounters with people hostile to journalists — pro-Russian civilians standing outside a Ukraine military base, soldiers — and just about every time, they tell him to shut off his camera or attempt to physically cover it.

“Get rid of that camera!” says one woman while pushing away the camera. “This is a provocation!”

Perhaps his most testy encounter comes at a Ukrainian naval base when a Russian soldier (although he won’t admit that) tells him, “No photo, no video.”

“Why can’t we film, just because you don’t want us to?,” Ostrovsky defiantly asks. He continues, asking him who he is and what authority he has to tell him to stop filming. “Show me a document,” he says.

The entire exchange is pretty risky for any journalist, especially considering what has happened to others in recent days. On Friday, AP reporters were branded as “spies” and had their equipment confiscated in Crimea’s capital city.

Here’s what happened next:

