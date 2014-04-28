Here's The Report A Vice Reporter Was Filming Right Before He Got Detained And Beaten

Last week, armed gunman detained VICE Journalist Simon Ostrovsky

for three nights and three days in eastern Ukraine.

An hour before he was “blindfolded, beaten, and tied up with tape,” Ostrovsky filmed a report in the city of in Kramatorsk featuring a man suspected of being a Russian military intelligence operative.

The bearded man and his men say they are Russian Cossacks, and the leader shows Ostrovsky his passport, confirming to VICE News that Russians are working with separatists in east Ukraine.

It’s all very intense, especially when knowing that the men detained Ostrovsky afterward.

