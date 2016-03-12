Danny McBride is the worst role model ever in the hilarious trailer for HBO's 'Vice Principals'

After creating the cult classic “Eastbound & Down,” Danny McBride and director Jody Hill are coming back to HBO with their new series, “Vice Principals.”

In it, McBride and Walton Goggins (“The Hateful Eight,” “Justified”) play vice principals of a high school who are vying for the open principal job. And as you can see in the trailer below, the two will go to some extreme lengths to beat the other for the gig.

“Eastbound & Down” thrived on being a dark comedy that found laughs through awkward and bizarre moments. We can only hope that continues with “Vice Principals.”

The show premieres on HBO in July. Watch the trailer here:

