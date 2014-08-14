Meet The Drug Lords And Foot Soldiers Who Have Transformed Colombia's Coke Business

Allan Smith
Screen Shot 2014 08 06 at 4.10.20 PMMonica Villamizar

Since the death of notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar in 1993, the Colombian cocaine industry has undergone a dramatic shift.

Gone are the days of lavish spending, mega-cartels, and murder-counts greater than 20,000 per year. Instead, the cartels have transformed into smaller units that efficiently manage much of the world’s cocaine without a lot of the high-profile violence that has been associated with the trade in the past.

Vice News correspondent Monica Villamizar daringly traveled to
the center of the cocaine trade in the Colombian city of Medellin to get an up-close look inside the day-to-day lives of “foot soldiers,” “cuchos,” and drug lords who run the country’s modern cocaine industry. We’ve broken out the highlights, but click the link above to see the full video.

After being blindfolded with sunglasses and bandages for the drive to a secret stash house, Villamizar got her first glance at the operation. Driven by members of the gang, she was told to tell the police she had eye surgery if she got pulled over.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

The Vice crew had to give up their phones to visit the stash house. The guy who drove them to the location was a hit man who had just gotten out of jail.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

Although this enterprise focused on cocaine, the distributors had plenty of marijuana they were bagging to sell.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

The two men running the operation out of the house were 24 and 18. They said they weren't scared of getting killed or being thrown in a Colombian jail.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

There are thousands of foot soldiers throughout Medellin, with most making roughly $US500 a week. Many don't make it past the age of 25.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

At last, one of the distributors brought out a brick of cocaine that would be worth $US50,000 in the U.S.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

This man mixed cocaine in a blender so it became a finer powder.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

These men have been filling bags of cocaine for so long, they don't even need to use scales anymore.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

Contrary to popular belief, cocaine that is more grey in colour is purer than the whiter stuff -- which can have chemicals and even glass.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

There are trails of coke everywhere in the stash house.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

As the Vice crew moved on to the next location, Villamizar noted politicians claim that Medellin is experiencing a calm in the drug trade. In reality, the drug gangs have simply divided up territory to limit bloodshed.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

She then met Javier, a 'Cucho,' who is a middle-man between the foot soldiers and the drug lords.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

Javier showed off a new product, liquid coke used through a nasal spray bottle.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

He was very proud of this innovative new product.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

After taking a couple of puffs, he said the spray would go for $US1,000-$1,500 a bottle in Asian markets like China.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

After leaving Javier, Villamizar and the Vice crew made their way to a cocaine lab within the city, located in an innocent-looking apartment building.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

This man doesn't know much about chemistry but learned on the job.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

The coca leaves are distilled on the stove-top.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

The cook filled a bucket with several chemicals, such as acetone and gasoline. 'We pour what makes the world go round,' he said.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

He then dumped the distilled cocaine leaves over the chemical-filled bucket, into a cloth.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

The leaves eventually turned into a green-yellow paste resembling dough.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

The substance was then put into the microwave for 7 minutes to harden.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

Then the drug lord came knocking, sending everyone into a panic.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

But the drug lord, Pedro, agreed to an interview. 'I know what we do is wrong, like giving drugs to teenagers and young people and they're destroying their lives. But if I don't do it, someone else is going to do it,' he said.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

Pedro said he has a business degree. 'This is not a business for stupid people,' he said.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

The Colombian cocaine trade isn't dominated by huge cartels like it had been in the past, he said. Now, there are just small groups operating, which he says makes it easier and less violent. Drug lords like him lead lower-profile lifestyles and don't spend as much as past lords, he said.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

As a result of the reorganization of the Colombian cocaine industry, citizens in Medellin believe the city to be safer. However, this is simply a product of gangs agreeing to carve up territory and keep a lower profile.

Via Monica Villamizar/Vice News

Check out the full video from Vice below.

(video provider='youtube' id='c1EHm2_CNkM' size='xlarge' align='center')

