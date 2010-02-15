Vice Magazine: The New Playboy?

How has Vice magazine, the cheeky, hipsterish and controversial Brooklyn publication, thrived in an industry that is hemorrhaging ad dollars?



The New York Times’ David Carr takes a look at Vice‘s distinct brand has attracted big advertisers, like Dell for their Motherboard tech site, and partnerships, like one with CNN, at a time when companies are pulling their money from big agencies. They are making distinct choices about where to reach their ideal audiences.

Apparently, it’s at Vice magazine these days.

Here’s how Carr describes the evolution of their brand:

The Vice ethos is best captured by a book collecting the best of the magazine’s writing over the years called “News, Nudity & Nonsense.” But there is something bigger at work here, a hell-bent libertarianism and cultural literacy that brings to mind Playboy in its prime, when people came for the pictures, but stayed for the articles.

The magazine, created by welfare scammers in 1994 in Montreal before moving to New York in 1999, started as a thinking man’s lad magazine — the co-founder Suroosh Alvi once said that Vice did “stupid in a smart way, and smart in a stupid way.” Since then, it has gradually morphed into a global brand that confers status and cool on anyone associated with it.

Read more at the New York Times.

