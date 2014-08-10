This Video Shows The Terrifying Way The Islamic State Indoctrinates Children

Fighters of the Islamic State control vast swaths of Iraq and Syria and are well-known for their extreme brutality, but a new Vice News documentary sheds light on the terrifying influence they have on young children in the territories under their control.

Vice gained incredible access to the group formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS or ISIL), which threatened to raise its flag over the White House in part one of the five part series. In part two, it’s clear that IS doing more than fighting. They are trying to win hearts and minds.

“For us, we believe that this generation of children is the generation of the Caliphate,” one ISIS fighter says.

Children under the age of 15 go to “Sharia camp,” where they learn about Islam and their creed to the Islamic State, while older children can attend the military camp and later participate in military operations, according to Abu Mosa, the Islamic State’s press officer.

Later in the video, a 14-year-old boy gives a chilling speech about wanting to join the fighters and kill the infidels and apostates:

“In the name of God, my name is Daoud and I’m 14 years old. I’d like to join the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and to kill with them … The Islamic State, they haven’t done anything wrong and God willing they will not.”

Here’s the full video:

