The band that was playing during the Paris attacks described the horror of that night

Two members of the American rock band whose show was interrupted by gunfire during the attacks in Paris spoke to Vice about the experience.

“Several people hid in our dressing room and the killers were able to get in and killed every one of them, except for a kid who was hiding under my leather jacket,” Jesse Hughes said.

Eagles of Death Metal was playing at Le Bataclan theatre when gunmen began firing. The theatre was the scene of the most deaths during the series of attacks by terrorists in the city. Officials report that 89 people died in total at Le Bataclan.

“People were playing dead and they were so scared,” Hughes said. “A great reason why so many were killed was because so many wouldn’t leave their friends.”

Vice released a short clip of the interview on their YouTube page and will release the full interview later this week.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

