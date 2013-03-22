A Couple Is Suing A Commodities Broker After Boozy Parties Allegedly Left A 'Stain' On Their Hamptons House Couch

Wikimedia CommonsA Brooklyn couple claims their Hamptons house was wrecked by the producers of an internet reality show that features boozy parties with girls in “various stages of undress” called “pArty of 5,” the New York Daily News reported citing a complaint.



Stuart and Susan Silverman are suing Joshua Blackman, Vice Energy LLC, Philip Dade, and Vice Productions in Long Island Federal Court claiming they did $20,000 in damage to their summer home, according to Courthouse News.

From Courthouse News:

The Silvermans say the parties did $20,000 in damage to the house, silverware was stolen, and “a very expensive couch has to be replaced because, despite the Silvermans’ best efforts to clean it, there were sperm stains that could not be removed.”

After multiple calls from irate neighbours, “which continued even after Blackman assured the Silvermans that the “parties were small and that everything was under control,” the Silvermans drove out on the afternoon of June 23 and found “about 50 cars in the road, security guards checking IDs” and “at least 100 persons all over their yard.”

Last summer’s tenant, Joshua Blackman, is a partner for Houston-based commodities brokerage firm Vice Energy, according to his LinkedIn profile. Vice Energy says on its website that it’s a NYMEX and ICE listed commodities broker.

We couldn’t find FINRA records for him.

