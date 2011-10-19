So Here's What Happened When We Stumbled Onto Rappers, Robots, And A Human-Sized Sock Monkey In Brooklyn This Weekend

Photo: Kevin Lincoln
DUMBO, tucked away under the Manhattan Bridge, is one of the prettiest neighborhoods in Brooklyn.And when the whole thing’s turned into an art-and-music festival? Even better.
This weekend, VICE Magazine and Intel partnered up to host the Creators Project. With a full two days of art installations, live music and great local food, the festival was a smashing success for those lucky enough to be chosen for free tickets.
That’s not to say it wasn’t without its gleefully all-out-insane moments, which we share herewithin.
We caught Harlem rapper ASAP Rocky as he left through the crowd following his brief, high-energy performance.
Florence + the Machine played a fantastic set, including four new songs, but thousands of concertgoers kept us from getting too close.
