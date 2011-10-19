So Here's What Happened When We Stumbled Onto Rappers, Robots, And A Human-Sized Sock Monkey In Brooklyn This Weekend

Kevin Lincoln
Scene from the Vice Magazine Creators Project.

Photo: Kevin Lincoln

DUMBO, tucked away under the Manhattan Bridge, is one of the prettiest neighborhoods in Brooklyn.And when the whole thing’s turned into an art-and-music festival? Even better.

This weekend, VICE Magazine and Intel partnered up to host the Creators Project. With a full two days of art installations, live music and great local food, the festival was a smashing success for those lucky enough to be chosen for free tickets.

That’s not to say it wasn’t without its gleefully all-out-insane moments, which we share herewithin.

This enormous cube pulsed with different colours, creating a cage of light.

Attendees had fun with a robot that mimicked their movements.

We caught Harlem rapper ASAP Rocky as he left through the crowd following his brief, high-energy performance.

Atlas Sound, a.k.a. Deerhunter frontman Bradford Cox, played his set in a brick amphitheater.

Team Pong!

Competition was fierce.

Nothing like a glass floor moving beneath you.

And we made a friend!

Florence + the Machine played a fantastic set, including four new songs, but thousands of concertgoers kept us from getting too close.

Too bad Ryan Gosling wasn't there... or was he?

