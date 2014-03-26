Vice Media Is Considering A $US28.9 Billion IPO [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Vice Media is considering an initial public offering with a prospective market cap of $US28.9 billion, co-founder Shane Smith reportedly said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. The company expects to double revenue to $US1 billion by 2016.

Major League Baseball released a commercial sure to get even its most jaded fans hyped for Opening Day, which takes place March 31. The video, from new agency of record BBDO, shows clips of historic feats that took place on the first day of the season like Jackie Robinson breaking the colour barrier and Hank Aaron tying the all-time home-run record.

Walt Disney Co. announced ABC News president Ben Sherwood will run the Disney/ABC Television group starting Feb. 1, 2015. He will be replacing Anne Sweeney, who recently announced she was leaving the post to pursue a career as a television director.

Isobar made three new hires to its creative team. The agency hired David Trumpf, most recently of R/GA, as an associate creative director, Stefan Georgi, most recently at Ogilvy, as an art director and Dana Randall, who previously ran her own firm, Built by the Factory, as an engagement director.

Ad Age looked at digital fraud and why so little is being done about it.

Click 3X hired directors KEZIA and Wyatt Neumann to its live action division.

HTC America hired Deutsch LA as its agency of record, just one year after HTC ditched Deutsch for Ogilvy as part of a global marketing restructuring.

Content marketing firm Percolate raised a $US24 million funding round from investors that include WPP and Sequoia Capital.

DigitasLBi hired EVP/executive creative officer Morgan Carroll to lead its Chicago and San Francisco offices. Morgan was recently EVP/group creative director at Deutsch NYC.

