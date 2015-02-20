Vice CEO Shane Smith reportedly won $1 million gambling before he dropped $300,000 on a steak dinner

Shane Smith, CEO of $US2.5-billion media company Vice, reportedly dropped $US300,000 on a steak dinner while in Las Vegas for CES.

According to the New York Times, Smith treated a group of more than 30 people, including several other Vice executives, to dinner at Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Prime Steakhouse. Some bottles of wine cost more than $US20,000.

Though Smith’s net worth has been estimated to be as much as $US400 million, he also dipped into more recent earnings to cover the $US300,000 bill.

According to teo guests who confirmed details of the dinner to the New York Times, Smith won more than $US1 million gambling over the course of the week at CES. He was especially lucky at the blackjack table, the sources said.

News of the lavish dinner surfaced Tuesday during an MGM Resorts International earnings call. On Wednesday, Bloomberg confirmed that the big spender was Smith.

The Times notes that MGM chief executive told an analyst from Nomura Securities: “$US300,000 for dinner at Prime. That’s a pretty good check. You would have liked the wine, Harry.”

The Vice CEO is known for his antics. At Vice’s holiday party in December, he reportedly stood on stage and delivered a $US1,500 cash bonus to each employee.

Smith did not immediately return a request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.