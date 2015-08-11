Vice CEO Shane Smith bought a mansion in Santa Monica for $23 million

Madeline Stone
Shane smith houseSlaven Vlasic / Getty Images, The Agency

Vice Media CEO Shane Smith has shelled out $US23 million for a massive property in Santa Monica, California, Variety reports.

Built in 1932, the 3.3-acre estate has a total of 12 bedrooms and 14,000 square feet of space.

The home, known as the Villa Ruchello, previously belonged to noted director Henry Jaglom. It has made appearances in “Beverly Hills Cop” and “Entourage.”

Smith’s net worth has been estimated to be as much as $US400 million. Vice Media, which he cofounded in 1994, has been valued at $US2.5 billion.

The Villa Ruchello sits behind a heavy set of wrought-iron gates.

The Agency

The house was built in the Mediterranean style in the 1930s. There are several ponds on the property, and there's even a wishing well on the way up to the house.

The Agency

Inside, you'll notice some very intricate design details.

The Agency

A large, swooping staircase stands in the entryway.

The Agency

This dining room has direct access to a terrace. The kitchen is also nearby, as well as two rooms reserved for staff.

The Agency

The master bedroom has a carved marble fireplace and a chandelier. It's just one of twelve bedrooms located on the property.

The Agency

There are lots of arched doorways throughout the house.

The Agency

The library has dark wood-paneled walls and a stone fireplace. According to the listing, a bookcase on one wall can be pushed away to reveal a prohibition-era bar.

The Agency

The pool table and large chairs would make this a comfortable place to relax.

The Agency

The home also has a large pool deck surrounded by a one-bedroom guest house, lounge chairs, and palm trees.

The Agency

You'll find more Mediterranean-inspired design details here.

The Agency

The lot totals 3.3 acres of land covered in lush gardens.

The Agency

