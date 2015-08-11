Vice CEO Shane Smith bought a mansion in Santa Monica for $23 million

Vice Media CEO Shane Smith has shelled out $US23 million for a massive property in Santa Monica, California, Variety reports.
Built in 1932, the 3.3-acre estate has a total of 12 bedrooms and 14,000 square feet of space.
The home, known as the Villa Ruchello, previously belonged to noted director Henry Jaglom. It has made appearances in “Beverly Hills Cop” and “Entourage.”
Smith’s net worth has been estimated to be as much as $US400 million. Vice Media, which he cofounded in 1994, has been valued at $US2.5 billion.
The house was built in the Mediterranean style in the 1930s. There are several ponds on the property, and there's even a wishing well on the way up to the house.
The Agency
This dining room has direct access to a terrace. The kitchen is also nearby, as well as two rooms reserved for staff.
The Agency
The master bedroom has a carved marble fireplace and a chandelier. It's just one of twelve bedrooms located on the property.
The Agency
The library has dark wood-paneled walls and a stone fireplace. According to the listing, a bookcase on one wall can be pushed away to reveal a prohibition-era bar.
The Agency
The home also has a large pool deck surrounded by a one-bedroom guest house, lounge chairs, and palm trees.
The Agency
