Vic Fires: Several towns in Western Victoria urged to evacuate

Photo: Keith Pakenham/ CFA.

Residents of Kennett River, Grey River and Wongarra in Western Victoria are being recommended to evacuate, as hot and windy conditions threaten homes.

A bushfire south of Lorne is not yet under control and may become active again, says the evacuation notice.

Nearby areas, including Wyre River are being encouraged to watch and act.

Here’s the full guidelines from the emergency services:

If you are located in Kennett River, Grey River, Wongarra, it is strongly recommended that you evacuate and seek shelter elsewhere away from the fire affected area.

Travel along the Great Ocean Road toward Apollo Bay.

Turn on your vehicle headlights and drive slowly; smoke will make it difficult to see.

The Apollo Bay Relief Centre remains open at 34 Costin Street Apollo Bay.

If you do not need to access support services through a relief centre, you are encouraged to register on line with Red Cross to let family and friends know you are safe.

If you are away from home; do not return.

If you choose to stay, emergency services may not be able to help you.

The Victorian Bushfire information line can be contacted on 1800 240 667.

Emergency calls should be directed to 000.

