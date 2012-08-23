Introducing New York's Newest, Mouth-Watering High-End Steakhouse, Vic & Anthony's

Photo: Robert Libetti/Business Insider

It’s no secret that Clusterstock has a favourite food, and that food is (a perfect) steak.We specify ‘perfect’ because in New York City, steakhouses abound, but lets be real — not everyone has the skill to grill.



That said; When steakhouse Vic & Anthony’s opened up a location on 233 Park Avenue this spring, we got a lot of questions from readers and friends about it.

That was to be expected, as the restaurant is already nationally known and respected with locations in Las Vegas, Houston and Atlantic City.

But this is New York.

We decided to check out the restaurant yesterday to get the low down before the fall restaurant rush, and we’ll put it this way for you — You can cut their steak with a fork.

Eric Ostrow, the restaurant’s sales manager, told us that Vic & Anthony’s maintains the standard that all high end steakhouses maintain; They only use the best 2% of meat from corn-fed cattle in the United States.

They also have your traditional sides/appetizers— creamed spinach, oysters, baked or mashed potatoes, and french fries — but Chef Brandi McHan added a few twists just for New York City, like Kobe beef, and sliders.

We also have to add that there’s Petrossian caviar (just saying).

But in this town, while fancy food will bring in a few customers, it won’t really set you apart. Ostrow knows this and he’s ready for it.

“In this economic climate you have to do more than sell great food,” he told Business Insider. “You have to know what your client wants.”

That means he’s working on remembering your birthday and sending over a bottle of wine. It means accommodating a few of your extra guests in the boardroom in the back. It means having a $29.95 business lunch special that gets you and your clients in, out, and happy in 45 minutes to an hour.

It even means having vegetarian options for the steak-challenged. We don’t know much about that, but we think it’s thoughtful anyway.

