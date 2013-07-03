There's A Creepy Type Of Ad Tech That Implants Corporate Messages In Your Brain On The Subway

The latest creepy ad technology created by BBDO Dusseldorf is definitely a new concept.



Basically, commuters who lean their heads against a subway or train window would be able to have specific messages transmitted into their brains.

Yes, really.

A transmitter is attached to a window that transmits high-frequency oscillations to the brain (once the head leans against said window) which then translates into sounds and words.

This is one step beyond subliminal messaging. Watch how it’s done below:

