AOL Exec Joins Vibrant As SVP, Warner Moves EVP

Vibrant Media, a New York based internet advertising company, has hired John Sedlak as senior vice president of sales. Sedlak comes to Vibrant from AOL where he was a regional vice president. Vibrant creates interstitial video ads that appear when users roll over underlined words–easier seen than said.

——–

Warner Bros. has moved Chuck Dages from their Technical Operations wing to their Home Entertainment Group, naming him executive vice president of emerging technology.

That title might be something of a misnomer though, as the press release states he’ll be in charge of the, “Advanced Media Editorial department (prepares feature films for distribution on airlines, cable networks and broadcast television).” We feel comfortable declaring that in-flight movies have fully emerged.

He’ll also be in charge of “Motion Picture Imaging (the Studio’s post production facility for film mastering, restoration and digital imaging for motion picture and television)” and some other vagaries like, “repurposing the Studio’s entertainment assets,” to governmental and industry groups.

