Shoe Company Will Pay $US3.8 Million Over Claims That Its Sneakers Strengthen Muscles

The maker of FiveFinger running shoes is paying $US3.75 million to settle a lawsuit claiming that it falsely advertised the physical benefits of its footwear.

Massachusetts-based Vibram has claimed that its glove-like sneakers could decrease running injuries and strengthen foot muscles.

Plaintiffs alleged those claims were unsubstantiated by scientific research and that the company deliberately deceived customers.

In addition to paying members of the class action lawsuit nearly $US4 million, the company has also agreed to stop making claims about the physical benefits of its FiveFingers footwear in marketing campaigns, “unless the company discovers new scientific evidence that proves it,” according to RunnersWorld.

The company is distancing itself from any wrongdoing, despite the settlement.

“Vibram expressly denied and continues to deny any wrongdoing alleged in the Actions, and neither admits nor concedes any actual or potential fault, wrongdoing or liability,” read court filings accessed by RunnersWorld.

This isn’t the first time a shoe company has been sued for making claims about the health benefits of its footwear.

Last year, Skechers was ordered to pay $US40 million to customers who bought its ShapeUp shoes, which the company had claimed would tone wearers’ leg muscles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.