A new hotel on Sydney's historic Sussex Street has a rooftop bar and pool overlooking the city

Sydney’s historic Sussex Street is now home to Vibe Darling Harbour hotel.

The hotel launched last month with 145 rooms, including 10 suites, and a rooftop pool overlooking the city.

Its rooftop bar, Above 319, is open to the public.

The Vibe hotels chain has just introduced its ninth property in Australia.

Vibe Darling Harbour is positioned on Sydney CBD’s historic Sussex Street, making it an option for domestic, international and business travellers alike.

Perhaps the biggest feature of the hotel, which launched in October, is the rooftop pool which overlooks the city. It’s only available to guests, however, meaning your likelihood of nabbing a daybed to relax in is high. Yes, the pool is heated.

The rooftop bar and terrace, Above 319, is available to the public though, and it’s adjacent to the pool so you can catch a glimpse even if you can’t take a dip. Access is through the brickwork lobby and up the elevator to Level 14.

Above 319 is open Sunday-Wednesday from 12-10pm and Thursday-Saturday 12pm-12am. Food like duck samosas with sweet mango chutney and drinks like lychee and watermelon mojitos are available from the menu. It’s also available to book for private events.

“Vibe Hotel Sydney Darling Harbour has breathed new life into both Darling Harbour and the upper end of Sydney’s Chinatown precinct since throwing open our doors just over a month ago,” TFE Hotels’ Chief Operating Officer, Chris Sedgwick, told Business Insider Australia.

It’s also a short walk to Darling Harbour as well as Sydney’s International Convention Centre.

Sedgwick says this is a real drawcard for those travelling to Sydney for business.

“Set back from the main harbour setting, on Sussex Street, this hotel is attracting business travellers due to the proximity to the International Convention Centre and to Sydney’s wider business district, and because our on-site Sussex Street Restaurant and rooftop space are perfect for casual business meetings.”

Vibe Darling Harbour’s The Sussex Store restaurant, located on the hotel’s ground floor, is convenient for guests who need coffee on the go, or are meeting clients or friends for a breakfast, lunch or dinner while on the clock.The head chef, Lynn Clemente, has just completed a stint at Shangri-La Sydney, and the dishes available are a nod to theJapanese, Chinese, Korean and Thai restaurants in the area, fused with “surprise Western flavours”.

The Sussex Store is open to hotel guests and visitors, for breakfast from 6.30-10.30am, lunch from 12-2pm and dinner for 6-8pm. There are charging stations on the restaurant’s hot-desking island.

“Vibe Darling Harbour is equally attractive to leisure travellers with the sunset pool on the rooftop, Above 139 rooftop bar and restaurant and clever touches in-room including curved rainfall showers and Dreamcatcher beds, which guarantee a great night’s sleep,” Segdwick says.

Each of the 145 rooms – which includes 10 suites – comes with recycling bins, USB ports, a minibar, complimentary WiFi, hairdryers and a lock safe.

The hotel also comes with a health and wellness offering, with a gym on the mezzanine floor (open 5.30am-10pm daily) and an in-room yoga channel.

