Viacom's VH1 Swaps Digital Execs

Fred Graver, who had been knitting together a series of Web sites for VH1 as head of its “Linked Media Group,” is out; Linked Media itself will be dissolved, but Graver’s responsibilities will be handled by Gaurav Misra, Portfolio.com reports. Graver was a former head of programming for VH1 and created its Best Week Ever franchise; his email reply informs us that he is “On Walkabout”. Portfolio.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.