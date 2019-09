Viacom's Philippe Dauman: Listen Carefully Because I'm Not Saying Anything

Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman spoke to CNBC’s David Faber at the UBS conference today. A summary: Everything’s great and growing nicely except for the parts that aren’t because of the tough and challenging environment. Our mass firings were humane.



CNBC’s David Faber: THANK YOU. RIGHT, HERE WITH PHILIPPE DAUMAN WHO PRESENTED TO A LOT OF INVESTORS PRETTY GOOD SHOWING ACTUALLY.

Viacom’s Philippe Dauman: QUITE A SHOW.

Faber: I GUESS THEY CAN’T TRAVEL ANYMORE.

Dauman: THAT’S RIGHT.

Faber: I LISTENED TO YOU AND IN LISTENING IT SOUNDS LIKE EVERYTHING’S GREAT AT VIACOM. I WONDER, THINGS CAN’T BE THAT GOOD IF YOU HAD TO LAY OFF 7% OF YOUR STAFF LAST WEEK.

Dauman: I SAID IN FACT, THAT WE ARE OPERATING IN A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT THAT WE ARE STRATEGICALLY WELL POSITIONED. WE ARE OPERATIONALLY DISCIPLINED. AND WE TOOK THE STEPS THAT WE NEEDED TO TAKE TO MAKE SURE THAT WE DO WELL, EVEN IN A TOUGH AND CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT AND WE CAN CONTINUE TO DRIVE OUR STRATEGIES, SORT OF WHEN THE ECONOMY PICKS UP WE’LL BE ABLE TO TAKE FULL ADVANTAGE OF THE BRAND.

Faber: IN MAKING A DECISION LIKE THAT, HOW DO YOU COME TO FIGURING OUT THE RIGHT NUMBER? IS IT A LOT OF GUESSWORK? TALKING ABOUT TRYING TO FIGURE

OUT WHAT THE FUTURE IS AND BEING THE RIGHT SIZE. HOW DO YOU COME TO 7% AS OPPOSED TO 10 OR 5?

Dauman: WE DIDN’T START WITH A NUMBER OR PERCENTAGE. WHAT WE HAVE DONE OVBER THE LAST MANY WEEKS IS DO A TOP TO BOTTOM ANALYSIS OF OUR WORKFORCE, OUR OPERATIONS, NOT JUST IN THE UNITED STATES BUT AROUND THE WORLD. AND WE’LL SEE WHERE WE CAN OPERATE MORE EFFICIENTLY. LOOK AT WHAT BUSINESSES ARE PERFORMING WELL, IN THIS ENVIRONMENT AND WHICH BUSINESSES ARE MOST CHALLENGED. AND WHEN YOU HAVE PRESSURE ON CERTAIN CATEGORIES OF REVENUE, YOU HAVE TO ADJUST THE COST SIDE. IT’S — THESE ARE DIFFICULT DECISIONS TO MAKE. WE HAVE MADE THEM IN A HUMANE WAY. WE’RE TREATING OUR PEOPLE WELL, BECAUSE IT’S IMPORTANT TO TREAT THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE WORKED WITH YOU WELL SO THAT, YOU KNOW, THEY CAN THRIVE IN WHATEVER THEY DO GOING FORWARD AND PEOPLE THAT ARE LEFT ARE HAPPY TO BE WORKING FOR US.

Faber: ONE OF THE MAIN QUESTIONS EXECUTIVES HAVE BEEN GETTING TODAY OF COURSE, WHAT’S GOING TO HAPPEN IN THE ADVERTISING ENVIRONMENT. YOU’RE A COMPANY WITH A LOT OF CABLE NETWORKS THAT RELY ON AFFILIATE FEES BUT ADVERTISING IS, WHAT, 60%? HOW MUCH?

Dauman: NO, NO, IF YOU LOOK AT OUR OVERALL REVENUES THAT THE COMPANY, ADVERTISING REPRESENTS AROUND 30%.

Faber: 30%. TELL ME, WHAT ARE YOUR EXPECTATIONS FOR 2009 IN TERMS OF THAT AT PROPERTIES LIKE NICKELODEON WHERE THERE MAY BE A SLOWDOWN IN SPENDING FROM RETAILERS? CHILDREN’S TOYS AND THINGS LIKE THAT. ARE YOU SEEING A SIGNIFICANT SLOWDOWN?

Dauman: WELL, FORTUNATELY, WE ARE THE NATIONAL SALES CATEGORY WHICH IS A CATEGORY PERFORMING AND EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO PERFORM AT A BETTER LEVEL. NICKELODEON SPECIFICALLY IS PERFORMING QUITE WELL. THE UPFRONT SALES WE MADE EARLIER THIS YEAR ARE HOLDING UP VERY WELL WITHIN TRADITIONAL RANGES. THE BIG ISSUE IS VOLUME IN THE SCATTER MARKET, AS WE GO FORWARD IN AN UNCERTAIN ECONOMY.

Faber: WHAT ARE YOU SEEING THERE?

Dauman: VOLUME CAN BE CHALLENGED. WE SAID AT THE TIME OF THE EARNINGS CALL…. BUT FOR US THUS FAR, THERE HAS NOT BEEN ANY SIGNIFICANT DETERIORATION FROM WHERE WE WERE BEFORE. SO FOR US, WE ARE FOCUSING ON CONTINUING TO KEEP BRANDS LIKE NICKELODEON, LIKE COMEDY CENTRAL, LIKE MTV VIBRANT TO MAKE SURE WE HAVE GOOD PROGRAMMING ON AIR. AS PEOPLE SPEND MORE TIME VIEWING TELEVISION.

Faber: ARE YOU WORRIED — KIND OF A DOUR MOOD. ARE YOU WORRIED ABOUT NEXT YEAR? ARE YOU CONCERNED? IS IT AS BAD AS YOU’VE EVER SEEN IT IN YOUR CAREER?

Dauman: THE GENERAL ECONOMIC MARKET IS AS BAD AS WE’VE SEEN IN A LONG TIME. WE ARE FORTUNATE, AGAIN, THAT WE ARE BOTH STRATEGICALLY WELL POSITIONED AND FINANCIALLY STRONG. HAVING A FINANCIALLY STRONG POSITION TODAY IS VERY IMPORTANT. AND WE HAD THE GOOD FORTUNE OF HAVING THE ABILITY TO CONTINUE TO INVEST OUR BUSINESSES, BOTH FOR NEXT YEAR AND BEYOND. IT’S A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT. THAT’S WHY THERE IS A PREMIUM ON OPERATING OFFICIALLY AND OPERATING IN A VERY THOUGHTFUL WAY.

Faber: LET ME END ON THE MOVIE STUDIO, ON PARAMOUNT . YOU HAVE A BUNCH OF FRANCHISE FILMS, OF COURSE. BUT SOME INVESTORS SAY WE WISH THOSE GUY WOULD MAKE MORE MONEY OUT OF THE STUDIO. IT HASN’T BEEN PROFITABLE BECAUSE OF THE EXPENSE SIDE. WHAT DO YOU SAY WHEN IINVESTORS ASK YOU THAT?

Dauman: OUR STUDIO, PARAMOUNT, HAS BEEN GROWING VERY NICELY. WE EXPECT IT TO CONTINUE TO GROW. IT HAS REALLY HAD A CREATIVE RESURGENCE OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS. IT HAS A GREAT PIPELINE OF FRANCHISES AND VERY HIGH QUALITY PICTURES WITH ‘CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON’ OPENING NEXT WEEK, A STRONG OSCAR CONTENDOR AND TRANSFORMERS II NEXT YEAR.

Faber: ARE YOU GOING TO MAKE REAL MONEY OUT OF —

Dauman: WE ARE GROWING THAT BUSINESS. IT’S A GROWTH BUSINESS FOR US, AS WE LOOK FORWARD. IN FACT, WE HAVE GREAT FRANCHISES, AND WE’RE OPERATING WITH GREAT DISCIPLINE. WE HAVE INTRODUCED OPERATING EFFICIENCIES OVER THE COURSE OF THE LAST YEAR OR TWO, INCLUDING THE ACTIONS WE TOOK LAST WEEK TO CONTINUE TO REFINE THE OPERATING MODEL SO THAT WE CAN TAKE FULL ADVANTAGE OF THE GROWTH WE EXPECT TO SEE.

Faber: WE HAVE TO LEAVE IT THERE. THANK YOU FOR BEING WITH US.

Dauman: THANK YOU.

Faber: PHILIPPE DAUMAN, CEO OF VIACOM.

