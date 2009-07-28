Viacom's Net Profits Drop 32%

Nicholas Carlson
  • Stealth mode Google-killer Blekko raises $11.5 million [PaidContent]
  • Friendster puts itself up for sale [PaidContent]
  • Google licenses a TV-advertising software [WSJ]
  • eBay takes new measures to reward big vendors, good customer service [WSJ]
  • FriendFeed poaches a Google Reader engineer [TechCrunch]
  • AOL introduces kids Web TV show [AdWeek]
  • The top 10 songs the Web brought back [CNET]
  • Tim Armstrong makes a lot of money [PaidContent]
  • The Web’s biggest display advertisers [Nielsen]
  • Former Facebook employees get last dibs on selling stock [Reuters]
  • Mayor Bloomberg deposed in discrimination suit against Bloomberg LP [NYT]
  • Viacom’s net profits drop 32% [WSJ]

